Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland

Autor: PLX AI
14.10.2021, 18:23  |  39   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ørsted and ZE PAK join forces to participate in the upcoming auction for seabed leases in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.ZE PAK, Poland’s largest privately owned energy producer which is currently implementing a shift from coal to …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted and ZE PAK join forces to participate in the upcoming auction for seabed leases in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.
  • ZE PAK, Poland’s largest privately owned energy producer which is currently implementing a shift from coal to renewables, and Ørsted have signed a letter of intent to participate in the upcoming auction for seabed leases in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea
  • Next step for ZE PAK and Ørsted is to create a 50/50 joint venture which will be subject to merger clearance
  • The two companies will jointly participate in the upcoming auction for seabed leases in the Polish Baltic Sea
  • If successful in the lease auction, the partners intend to jointly bid into Poland’s future offshore wind CfD auctions planned for 2025 and 2027 to further expand their footprint and investments to support Poland on the country’s journey towards climate neutrality


