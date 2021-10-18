Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

State Street Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as Fee Revenue Grows 9% (PLX AI) – State Street Q3 net interest income USD 487 million, up 2%.Q3 net income USD 714 million vs. estimate USD 667 millionQ3 EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.89Fee revenue of $2.5 billion, up 9%, reflecting growth in all businessesTotal …



