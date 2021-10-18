checkAd

State Street Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as Fee Revenue Grows 9%

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 13:35  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – State Street Q3 net interest income USD 487 million, up 2%.Q3 net income USD 714 million vs. estimate USD 667 millionQ3 EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.89Fee revenue of $2.5 billion, up 9%, reflecting growth in all businessesTotal …

  • (PLX AI) – State Street Q3 net interest income USD 487 million, up 2%.
  • Q3 net income USD 714 million vs. estimate USD 667 million
  • Q3 EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.89
  • Fee revenue of $2.5 billion, up 9%, reflecting growth in all businesses
  • Total expenses of $2.1 billion, up 1%; flat adjusted for certain items
  • Reported 3 new Alpha mandates in 3Q, with 7 of 18 total mandates live as of the end of 3Q
  • Continued momentum in CRD; record bookings of $28 million and attained annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $239 million, up 12%
State Street Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as Fee Revenue Grows 9% (PLX AI) – State Street Q3 net interest income USD 487 million, up 2%.Q3 net income USD 714 million vs. estimate USD 667 millionQ3 EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.89Fee revenue of $2.5 billion, up 9%, reflecting growth in all businessesTotal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Eolus Says Commerz Real Cancels 68 MW Contract
TF Bank Focuses on Organic Growth to Double Loan Portfolio by 2025
Umicore Cuts Outlook on PGM Price Decline, Semiconductor Shortage
Mowi Q3 Operational EBIT Below Expectations
Vestas Reorganizes Asia Operations; Sees Rapid Offshore Expansion
Schibsted Shares Outperform Market After Nordea Upgrade
Philips Q3 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,230 Million
Novo Nordisk May See Wegovy Sales of DKK 1.7 Billion Already in Q4, SEB Says
Arjo Resumed with Buy at Nordea
Titel
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:32 UhrState Street Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21State Street Digital Appointed by Digital Securities Depository Corporation (DSDC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21State Street Announces Expansion of Direct Access Lending
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21State Street Appointed by Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. For ETF Servicing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21State Street Global Advisors Expands Fixed Income ETF Offering with Debut of SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten