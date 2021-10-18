State Street Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as Fee Revenue Grows 9%
(PLX AI) – State Street Q3 net interest income USD 487 million, up 2%.Q3 net income USD 714 million vs. estimate USD 667 millionQ3 EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.89Fee revenue of $2.5 billion, up 9%, reflecting growth in all businessesTotal …
- (PLX AI) – State Street Q3 net interest income USD 487 million, up 2%.
- Q3 net income USD 714 million vs. estimate USD 667 million
- Q3 EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.89
- Fee revenue of $2.5 billion, up 9%, reflecting growth in all businesses
- Total expenses of $2.1 billion, up 1%; flat adjusted for certain items
- Reported 3 new Alpha mandates in 3Q, with 7 of 18 total mandates live as of the end of 3Q
- Continued momentum in CRD; record bookings of $28 million and attained annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $239 million, up 12%
