NTT DATA Empowers Work, Workers and Workspaces

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today introduced Empowered Work, the company’s vision for the future of work for both its clients and its own workforce.

Organizations are facing a new frontier as workers are increasingly moving to a hybrid work environment; workspaces are being reinvented and many employees are stressed from the non-stop pressures of the last year. According to the Wall Street Journal the trendy notion of the “Great Resignation” posits that when employees are forced back into the toil of a commute and nine-to-five office job, many will be driven to quit.

“Employers are expected to increase collaboration, improve customer and employee experience, provide secure anywhere/anytime workspaces, provide training opportunities, grow leaders, build and sustain a thriving culture - all with a workforce that is often dispersed,” said Maribel Lopez, Founder and Principal Analyst, Lopez Research. “Companies need to have a 360-degree view and a vision that includes automating tasks, upskilling teams and digital collaboration, that enables workplace efficiency and workforce equity.”

NTT DATA is taking a holistic view of digital services and consulting to modernize the employee experience, create an innovative and modern work environment with an ecosystem of tools and spaces that can be used as needed by its employees when and how they need. Empowered Work aims to create an efficient, collaborative, flexible, accessible, inclusive and sustainable work environment.

“Personal and professional lives have never been more intertwined, and employees want to know that their personal lives can remain a priority while they keep making an impact for the company, their clients and their careers,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, NTT DATA Services. “We believe employers have an increasing responsibility to look out for the whole person. NTT DATA is on a mission to empower our workforce and clients as they go from the great resignation to the great transformation.”

Unlocking the Power of Technology for Empowered Work

As a workplace services consulting leader1, the company adopts an empathy-based approach to discover IT friction factors, redesign the customer and employee experience journey, and build a modern dynamic workplace solution leveraging AI, automation and analytics technologies. Using human-centered design and digital change strategies, the company’s workforce consultants facilitate seamless transitions and inspire employees to adopt new ways of working.

