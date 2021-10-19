Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ericsson Valuation Still Attractive, Kepler Says, Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – Ericsson's valuation remains attractive, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 130 implies 25% upside from this morning's priceEricsson posted solid Q3 results and should be able …



