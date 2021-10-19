Ericsson Valuation Still Attractive, Kepler Says, Reiterating Buy
(PLX AI) – Ericsson's valuation remains attractive, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 130 implies 25% upside from this morning's priceEricsson posted solid Q3 results and should be able …
(PLX AI) – Ericsson's valuation remains attractive, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 130 implies 25% upside from this morning's priceEricsson posted solid Q3 results and should be able …
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson's valuation remains attractive, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target SEK 130 implies 25% upside from this morning's price
- Ericsson posted solid Q3 results and should be able to benefit from the 5G cycle, Kepler said
- Ericsson shares slipped 2% in early trading despite the earnings beat, as some traders focused on the company's comments on "some impact" it saw from "disturbances in the supply chain"
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare