Ericsson Valuation Still Attractive, Kepler Says, Reiterating Buy

Autor: PLX AI
19.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Ericsson's valuation remains attractive, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target SEK 130 implies 25% upside from this morning's priceEricsson posted solid Q3 results and should be able …

  • (PLX AI) – Ericsson's valuation remains attractive, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target SEK 130 implies 25% upside from this morning's price
  • Ericsson posted solid Q3 results and should be able to benefit from the 5G cycle, Kepler said
  • Ericsson shares slipped 2% in early trading despite the earnings beat, as some traders focused on the company's comments on "some impact" it saw from "disturbances in the supply chain"
