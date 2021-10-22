BillerudKorsnas Q3 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 1,117 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,026 Million
(PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas Q3 sales SEK 6,494 million vs. estimate SEK 6,470 million.Q3 EBIT SEK 639 million vs. estimate SEK 542 millionQ3 net income SEK 477 million vs. estimate SEK 411 millionQ3 EPS SEK 2.31
- (PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas Q3 sales SEK 6,494 million vs. estimate SEK 6,470 million.
- Q3 EBIT SEK 639 million vs. estimate SEK 542 million
- Q3 net income SEK 477 million vs. estimate SEK 411 million
- Q3 EPS SEK 2.31
