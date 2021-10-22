Thule Won't Fully Compensate for Higher Input Costs Until 2022, CEO Says
(PLX AI) – Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously announced, which in part has compensated the …
(PLX AI) – Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously announced, which in part has compensated the …
- (PLX AI) – Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.
- Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously announced, which in part has compensated the increasing costs
- Says manufacturing costs continued to increase during the quarter
- These increases were driven by generally rising material prices, extreme freight prices and costs related to overtime and extra personnel in Thule's assembly plants
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare