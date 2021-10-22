Thule Won't Fully Compensate for Higher Input Costs Until 2022, CEO Says Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 07:48 | | 30 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 07:48 | (PLX AI) – Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously announced, which in part has compensated the … (PLX AI) – Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously announced, which in part has compensated the … (PLX AI) – Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.

Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously announced, which in part has compensated the increasing costs

Says manufacturing costs continued to increase during the quarter

These increases were driven by generally rising material prices, extreme freight prices and costs related to overtime and extra personnel in Thule's assembly plants Thule Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Thule Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer