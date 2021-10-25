Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 07:02 | | 59 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – Aker Carbon Capture Q3 revenue NOK 101 million vs. estimate NOK 72 million.Q3 EBITDA NOK -54 million vs. estimate NOK -33 millionWe see clear signs of acceleration across the carbon capture market worldwide, CEO saysSays EBITDA driven by … (PLX AI) – Aker Carbon Capture Q3 revenue NOK 101 million vs. estimate NOK 72 million.Q3 EBITDA NOK -54 million vs. estimate NOK -33 millionWe see clear signs of acceleration across the carbon capture market worldwide, CEO saysSays EBITDA driven by … (PLX AI) – Aker Carbon Capture Q3 revenue NOK 101 million vs. estimate NOK 72 million.

Q3 EBITDA NOK -54 million vs. estimate NOK -33 million

We see clear signs of acceleration across the carbon capture market worldwide, CEO says

Says EBITDA driven by high activity across tendering, technology and digitalisation efforts, and supporting the company’s international growth, particularly establishing new entities for the company in Denmark and the UK

There is also a limited contribution from projects due to no recognized profit on Brevik CCS



