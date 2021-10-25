checkAd

Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected

Autor: PLX AI
25.10.2021   

  • (PLX AI) – Aker Carbon Capture Q3 revenue NOK 101 million vs. estimate NOK 72 million.
  • Q3 EBITDA NOK -54 million vs. estimate NOK -33 million
  • We see clear signs of acceleration across the carbon capture market worldwide, CEO says
  • Says EBITDA driven by high activity across tendering, technology and digitalisation efforts, and supporting the company’s international growth, particularly establishing new entities for the company in Denmark and the UK
  • There is also a limited contribution from projects due to no recognized profit on Brevik CCS
