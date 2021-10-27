checkAd

Daimler Truck, BP Aim to Build up to 25 Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in UK by 2030

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Daimler Truck AG and BP to pioneer deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, supporting the decarbonization of UK freight transport.Daimler Truck aims for introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the UKDaimler Truck and BP aim …

  • (PLX AI) – Daimler Truck AG and BP to pioneer deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, supporting the decarbonization of UK freight transport.
  • Daimler Truck aims for introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the UK
  • Daimler Truck and BP aim for network of up to 25 hydrogen refuelling stations across the UK by 2030
