Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Daimler Truck, BP Aim to Build up to 25 Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in UK by 2030 (PLX AI) – Daimler Truck AG and BP to pioneer deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, supporting the decarbonization of UK freight transport.Daimler Truck aims for introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the UKDaimler Truck and BP aim …



