Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Societe Generale Considering Combination of ALD and Lease Plan (PLX AI) – Societe Generale and ALD holding discussions with Lease Plan and its shareholders concerning a potential combination of ALD and Lease Plan to create a global mobility leader.There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions …



