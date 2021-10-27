checkAd

Societe Generale Considering Combination of ALD and Lease Plan

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 18:09   

(PLX AI) – Societe Generale and ALD holding discussions with Lease Plan and its shareholders concerning a potential combination of ALD and Lease Plan to create a global mobility leader.There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions …

  • (PLX AI) – Societe Generale and ALD holding discussions with Lease Plan and its shareholders concerning a potential combination of ALD and Lease Plan to create a global mobility leader.
  • There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction
