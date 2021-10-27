Societe Generale Considering Combination of ALD and Lease Plan
- (PLX AI) – Societe Generale and ALD holding discussions with Lease Plan and its shareholders concerning a potential combination of ALD and Lease Plan to create a global mobility leader.
- There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction
