Boozt Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 24.3 Million vs. Estimate SEK 26 Million
- (PLX AI) – Boozt Q3 revenue SEK 1,232.1 million vs. estimate SEK 1,280 million.
- Q3 EBIT SEK 7.4 million
- Q3 net income SEK 1.7 million
- Q3 revenue growth 31.1%
- Q3 EBIT margin 0.6%
- Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 2%
