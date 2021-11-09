BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – BioNTech Q3 revenue EUR 6,087.3 million vs. estimate EUR 5,187 million.Q3 net income EUR 3,211 million vs. estimate EUR 2,670 millionEstimated BioNTech COMIRNATY/COVID-19 vaccine revenues for the full 2021 financial year based on up to …
(PLX AI) – BioNTech Q3 revenue EUR 6,087.3 million vs. estimate EUR 5,187 million.Q3 net income EUR 3,211 million vs. estimate EUR 2,670 millionEstimated BioNTech COMIRNATY/COVID-19 vaccine revenues for the full 2021 financial year based on up to …
- (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q3 revenue EUR 6,087.3 million vs. estimate EUR 5,187 million.
- Q3 net income EUR 3,211 million vs. estimate EUR 2,670 million
- Estimated BioNTech COMIRNATY/COVID-19 vaccine revenues for the full 2021 financial year based on up to 2.5 billion doses: ~€16 billion to €17 billion
- Previous cost guidance maintained for the full 2021 financial year
- Further ramp-up of R&D investment in Q4 2021 planned to expand and accelerate the pipeline development
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare