Fingerprint Cards Sees 2022 Revenue SEK 1,600-2,000 Million; Consensus SEK 1,600 Million (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards forecasts revenues 2022 to be in the range of SEK 1,600-2,000 million.Consensus currently at SEK 1,600 millionFingerprint Cards says EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14-18 percent for the fourth quarter of … (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards forecasts revenues 2022 to be in the range of SEK 1,600-2,000 million.

Fingerprint Cards says EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14-18 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022

Doesn't give EBITDA margin forecast for the full year 2022

CEO says demand for our products remains healthy in the mobile industry, our revenue streams are now being diversified at a higher pace than previously, into areas with attractive margins

The good sales growth in 2022 is expected to be generated mainly in the areas of Mobile, PC and Access, CEO says





Fingerprint Cards Registered (B) Aktie





