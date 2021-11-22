Fingerprint Cards Sees 2022 Revenue SEK 1,600-2,000 Million; Consensus SEK 1,600 Million
(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards forecasts revenues 2022 to be in the range of SEK 1,600-2,000 million.Consensus currently at SEK 1,600 millionFingerprint Cards says EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14-18 percent for the fourth quarter of …
Fingerprint Cards Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards forecasts revenues 2022 to be in the range of SEK 1,600-2,000 million.
- Consensus currently at SEK 1,600 million
- Fingerprint Cards says EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14-18 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022
- Doesn't give EBITDA margin forecast for the full year 2022
- CEO says demand for our products remains healthy in the mobile industry, our revenue streams are now being diversified at a higher pace than previously, into areas with attractive margins
- The good sales growth in 2022 is expected to be generated mainly in the areas of Mobile, PC and Access, CEO says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0