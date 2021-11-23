Kuehne+Nagel Names Stefan Paul CEO as Trefzger Steps Down
(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel Board of Directors appoints Stefan Paul as CEO starting August 1, 2022.Kuehne Nagel current CEO, Detlef Trefzger, will step downPaul (born 1969) is a German citizen and has been a member of the Kuehne Nagel Management Board …
- (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel Board of Directors appoints Stefan Paul as CEO starting August 1, 2022.
- Kuehne+Nagel current CEO, Detlef Trefzger, will step down
- Paul (born 1969) is a German citizen and has been a member of the Kuehne + Nagel Management Board since 2013, currently responsible for Road Logistics and Sales
- Trefzger will be appointed to the Board
