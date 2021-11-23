Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kuehne+Nagel Names Stefan Paul CEO as Trefzger Steps Down (PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel Board of Directors appoints Stefan Paul as CEO starting August 1, 2022.Kuehne Nagel current CEO, Detlef Trefzger, will step downPaul (born 1969) is a German citizen and has been a member of the Kuehne Nagel Management Board …



