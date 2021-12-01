Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Adidas Completes 2021 Share Buyback after Spending EUR 1 Billion (PLX AI) – Adidas completes second share buyback program in 2021 and cancels more than 8 million treasury shares.Adidas bought back shares for a total amount of € 1 billion in 2021Adidas will generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until …



