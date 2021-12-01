Adidas Completes 2021 Share Buyback after Spending EUR 1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Adidas completes second share buyback program in 2021 and cancels more than 8 million treasury shares.Adidas bought back shares for a total amount of € 1 billion in 2021Adidas will generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until …
