Norske Skog Says Oceanwood Capital to Sell up to 14.3% of Outstanding Shares
(PLX AI) – Norske Skog: Contemplated block sale of existing shares in Norske Skog by NS Norway Holding AS, which is ultimately controlled by Oceanwood Capital Management.Norske Skog: Seller contemplating selling 14.3% of the Company’s outstanding …
- (PLX AI) – Norske Skog: Contemplated block sale of existing shares in Norske Skog by NS Norway Holding AS, which is ultimately controlled by Oceanwood Capital Management.
- Norske Skog: Seller contemplating selling 14.3% of the Company’s outstanding shares
- Seller currently controls 42.9% of outstanding shares in Norske Skog
