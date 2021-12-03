Nordex Gets 300 MW Wind Turbine Order in the U.S.
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 300 MW in the USA.Nordex Group will supply 67 N155/4.X turbines for the El Sauz wind farm located in TexasThe order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering a period of 5 yearsThe …
