Brenntag Names Kristin Neumann New CFO

(PLX AI) – Brenntag SE appoints Dr Kristin Neumann to the Management Board as CFO as of April 1, 2022.Neumann will succeed Georg Müller, who chose not to extend his mandate beyond his current term ending March 31, 2022Neumann is joining Brenntag …

  • (PLX AI) – Brenntag SE appoints Dr Kristin Neumann to the Management Board as CFO as of April 1, 2022.
  • Neumann will succeed Georg Müller, who chose not to extend his mandate beyond his current term ending March 31, 2022
  • Neumann is joining Brenntag from LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, where she has worked as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Human Resources since 2014
Autor: PLX AI
22.12.2021, 11:08   

