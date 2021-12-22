Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Brenntag Names Kristin Neumann New CFO (PLX AI) – Brenntag SE appoints Dr Kristin Neumann to the Management Board as CFO as of April 1, 2022.Neumann will succeed Georg Müller, who chose not to extend his mandate beyond his current term ending March 31, 2022Neumann is joining Brenntag …



