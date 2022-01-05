Kuehne+Nagel Says Significantly Expands Africa Network; Plans More in Q1
(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel significantly expands network of offices in Africa.Kuehne Nagel plans further expansion in Africa by end of Q1With this expansion, Kuehne Nagel will be represented in 18 African countries: South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, …
- (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel significantly expands network of offices in Africa.
- Kuehne+Nagel plans further expansion in Africa by end of Q1
- With this expansion, Kuehne+Nagel will be represented in 18 African countries: South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Egypt, Angola, Namibia, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Mozambique, Mauritius, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Rwanda
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0