Kuehne+Nagel Says Significantly Expands Africa Network; Plans More in Q1

(PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel significantly expands network of offices in Africa.

Kuehne+Nagel plans further expansion in Africa by end of Q1

With this expansion, Kuehne+Nagel will be represented in 18 African countries: South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Egypt, Angola, Namibia, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Mozambique, Mauritius, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Rwanda Wertpapier

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 05.01.2022, 06:48

