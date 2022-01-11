Nokia Gives Up Early Gains as Analysts Say 2021 Upgrade Is One-Off (PLX AI) – Nokia shares gave back most of the early gains after analysts said that the company's announcement it would exceed its own financial guidance is mainly based on one-off events. Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance, with outlook … (PLX AI) – Nokia shares gave back most of the early gains after analysts said that the company's announcement it would exceed its own financial guidance is mainly based on one-off events.

Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance, with outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 12.4-12.6%, raised from 10-12% previously

The 2021 guidance includes one-off gains related to venture fund investments, a one-off software contract in Q2, debt provision reversals and some other benefits, Bank of America analysts said, keeping their neutral rating unchanged

The EBIT margin guidance upgrade for 2021 is well explained by including other venture fund revaluations in Q4, suggesting underlying operational performance well in line with consensus expectations, SEB said

Nokia sees 2021 net sales of about EUR 22.2 billion, slightly below consensus of EUR 22.34 billion

Nokia also gave new 2022 outlook for comparable operating margin of 11% to 13.5%

A RAN market peak this year, increasing usage of O-RAN and intense competition are likely to weigh on Nokia's topline and margins in the coming years, BofA said



