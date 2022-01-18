Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022
- (PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Bosch want to industrialize manufacturing processes for battery cells.
- Companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution provider
- They plan to supply integrated battery production systems as well as on-site ramp-up and maintenance support for battery cell and system manufacturers
- Volkswagen and Bosch have formed the project unit with the target of preparing the establishment of the new company by the end of 2022
- In Europe alone, the Volkswagen Group plans to build six cell factories by 2030
