checkAd

Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022

(PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Bosch want to industrialize manufacturing processes for battery cells.Companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution providerThey plan to supply …

  • (PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Bosch want to industrialize manufacturing processes for battery cells.
  • Companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution provider
  • They plan to supply integrated battery production systems as well as on-site ramp-up and maintenance support for battery cell and system manufacturers
  • Volkswagen and Bosch have formed the project unit with the target of preparing the establishment of the new company by the end of 2022
  • In Europe alone, the Volkswagen Group plans to build six cell factories by 2030

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 200,80, was eine Steigerung von +5,03% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
18.01.2022, 15:56  |  83   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022 (PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Bosch want to industrialize manufacturing processes for battery cells.Companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution providerThey plan to supply …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Siemens Says Atlantia Buys Yunex Traffic for EUR 950 Million
Lindt & Spruengli Revenue Beats Consensus; Rises 14.2% in 2021
Nordex 2021 Order Intake 7.95 GW, with 3.3 GW in Q4
Daimler Truck Reports 2021 Sales of 455,000 Vehicles, up 20%
Hochtief Says CIMIC's CPB Selected for $100 Million Contract
Axactor Q4 Pretax Loss EUR 42 Million
Siemens Mobility to Manufacture 50 Locomotives to DB
Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022
Titel
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million
CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns
TeamViewer Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA Margin 47% After Strong Q4
Stadler Rail Gets 504 Tram-Train Contract for EUR 4 Billion
Equinor Cuts Estimate to Mariner Reserves, Takes $1.8 Billion Impairment
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO