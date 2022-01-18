Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022 (PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Bosch want to industrialize manufacturing processes for battery cells.Companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution providerThey plan to supply … (PLX AI) – Volkswagen and Bosch want to industrialize manufacturing processes for battery cells.

Companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution provider

They plan to supply integrated battery production systems as well as on-site ramp-up and maintenance support for battery cell and system manufacturers

Volkswagen and Bosch have formed the project unit with the target of preparing the establishment of the new company by the end of 2022

Autor: PLX AI | 18.01.2022, 15:56

