Secunet Reports 24% Increase in FY Earnings; Guidance for 2022 Unchanged (PLX AI) – Secunet FY EBIT EUR 63.9 million, up 24%.FY revenue EUR 337.6 million, up 18%Outlook FY 2022 EBIT EUR 50 million (unchanged)Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 320 million (unchanged)However Q4 results were below previous year's level and below … (PLX AI) – Secunet FY EBIT EUR 63.9 million, up 24%.

FY revenue EUR 337.6 million, up 18%

Outlook FY 2022 EBIT EUR 50 million (unchanged)

Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 320 million (unchanged)

However Q4 results were below previous year's level and below Q3

Q4 revenues amounted to 88.2 million euros and EBIT to 15.2 million euros (Q4 2020: revenue 96.6 million euros, EBIT 19.5 million euros) and (Q3 2021: revenue 101.8 million euros, EBIT 24.5 million euros)



