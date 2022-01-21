Secunet Reports 24% Increase in FY Earnings; Guidance for 2022 Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Secunet FY EBIT EUR 63.9 million, up 24%.FY revenue EUR 337.6 million, up 18%Outlook FY 2022 EBIT EUR 50 million (unchanged)Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 320 million (unchanged)However Q4 results were below previous year's level and below …
- (PLX AI) – Secunet FY EBIT EUR 63.9 million, up 24%.
- FY revenue EUR 337.6 million, up 18%
- Outlook FY 2022 EBIT EUR 50 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 320 million (unchanged)
- However Q4 results were below previous year's level and below Q3
- Q4 revenues amounted to 88.2 million euros and EBIT to 15.2 million euros (Q4 2020: revenue 96.6 million euros, EBIT 19.5 million euros) and (Q3 2021: revenue 101.8 million euros, EBIT 24.5 million euros)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0