Andritz Gets Spunlace Line Order in Uzbekistan (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a spunlace line to Texygen Textile in Margilan, Uzbekistan.The equipment will process high-quality cotton fibers in a fully integrated production line, from bleaching to winding (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a spunlace line to Texygen Textile in Margilan, Uzbekistan.

The equipment will process high-quality cotton fibers in a fully integrated production line, from bleaching to winding

