Ericsson Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Earnings with Record Free Cash Flow (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares jumped 5% at the open after a solid beat in the fourth quarter earnings report. Ericsson Q4 net sales SEK 71,300 million vs. estimate SEK 68,230 million, while adjusted EBIT SEK 12,300 million vs. estimate SEK 10,100 … (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares jumped 5% at the open after a solid beat in the fourth quarter earnings report.

Ericsson Q4 net sales SEK 71,300 million vs. estimate SEK 68,230 million, while adjusted EBIT SEK 12,300 million vs. estimate SEK 10,100 million

The net cash position improved further and strong profitability was driven mainly by Networks, Bank of America analysts said

Ericsson is a very strong competitor at the moment, managing to take market share and grow organically in core markets while still defending price levels, fighting price inflation and other cost pressures, SEB analysts said Wertpapier

