GE Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Expectations as Aviation Recovers
(PLX AI) – GE Q4 orders USD 22,100 million.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.92 vs. estimate USD 0.85Q4 revenue USD 20,300 million vs. estimate USD 21,500 millionQ4 continuing EPS USD -3.24CEO says seeing real momentum and opportunities for sustainable …
- (PLX AI) – GE Q4 orders USD 22,100 million.
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.92 vs. estimate USD 0.85
- Q4 revenue USD 20,300 million vs. estimate USD 21,500 million
- Q4 continuing EPS USD -3.24
- CEO says seeing real momentum and opportunities for sustainable profitable growth from near-term improvements in GE's businesses, especially as Aviation recovers and our end markets strengthen
- Aims to deliver between $5.5 to $6.5 billion free cash flow in 2022 and more than $7 billion in 2023
