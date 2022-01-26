checkAd

Intel Q4 Net Income, EPS Much Better Than Expected; Sees Q1 EPS $0.70

(PLX AI) – Intel Q4 revenue USD 20,500 million.Q4 gross margin 53.6%Q4 net income USD 4,600 million vs. estimate USD 3,230 millionQ4 EPS USD 1.13 vs. estimate USD 0.8Forecasting first-quarter 2022 revenue of approximately $18.3 billion; expecting …

  • (PLX AI) – Intel Q4 revenue USD 20,500 million.
  • Q4 gross margin 53.6%
  • Q4 net income USD 4,600 million vs. estimate USD 3,230 million
  • Q4 EPS USD 1.13 vs. estimate USD 0.8
  • Forecasting first-quarter 2022 revenue of approximately $18.3 billion; expecting first-quarter EPS of $0.70 (non-GAAP EPS of $0.80)

