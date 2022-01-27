Eastman Chemical Q4 Revenue Beats, but EBIT, EPS Miss; Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q4 revenue USD 2,694 million vs. estimate USD 2,400 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 336 million vs. estimate USD 346 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.81 vs. estimate USD 1.86
- The company confirms expected 8-12 percent adjusted EPS growth for 2022
