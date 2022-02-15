Grieg Seafood Q4 Earnings Better Than Expected as Salmon Price Rises (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood Q4 adjusted EBIT NOK 265 million vs. estimate NOK 250 million.Q4 sales NOK 1,513 millionThe average spot price for salmon (Nasdaq Salmon Index) for Q4 2021 was NOK 59.7 per kg, up NOK 16.5 per kg from Q4 2020, and up NOK 5.2 … (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood Q4 adjusted EBIT NOK 265 million vs. estimate NOK 250 million.

Q4 sales NOK 1,513 million

The average spot price for salmon (Nasdaq Salmon Index) for Q4 2021 was NOK 59.7 per kg, up NOK 16.5 per kg from Q4 2020, and up NOK 5.2 per kg compared to Q3 2021

The increase was driven by muted supply growth combined with strong demand from supermarkets and the recovery in the HoReCa segment

Company forecasts higher retail consumption seen during the pandemic will remain

Says with no supply growth in 2022, combined with outlook for continuing strong demand, we believe in increased market prices going forward

In the first quarter of 2022, expected harvest volume is 15 500 tonnes, distributed as follows: Rogaland: 8 000 tonnes, Finnmark: 5 000 tonnes, BC: 2 500 tonnes



