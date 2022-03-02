(PLX AI) – Dollar Tree Q4 EPS USD 2.01 vs. estimate USD 1.77.Q4 sales USD 7,080 million vs. estimate USD 7,120 millionQ4 operating income USD 578.8 million vs. estimate USD 544 millionQ4 net income USD 454.2 million vs. estimate USD 398 …

Dollar Tree Profit Beats Expectations Despite Small Sales Miss; Q1 Sales Guidance Below Consensus

