Dollar Tree Profit Beats Expectations Despite Small Sales Miss; Q1 Sales Guidance Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Dollar Tree Q4 EPS USD 2.01 vs. estimate USD 1.77.Q4 sales USD 7,080 million vs. estimate USD 7,120 millionQ4 operating income USD 578.8 million vs. estimate USD 544 millionQ4 net income USD 454.2 million vs. estimate USD 398 …
- (PLX AI) – Dollar Tree Q4 EPS USD 2.01 vs. estimate USD 1.77.
- Q4 sales USD 7,080 million vs. estimate USD 7,120 million
- Q4 operating income USD 578.8 million vs. estimate USD 544 million
- Q4 net income USD 454.2 million vs. estimate USD 398 million
- Outlook Q1 sales $6.63-6.78 billion; consensus $6.8 billion
- Outlook Q1 EPS $1.95-2.10
- Consolidated net sales for full-year fiscal 2022 are expected to range from $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion
- This estimate is based on a low-to-mid single-digit increase in same-store sales and approximately 2.8% selling square footage growth
- Diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $7.60 to $8.00
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0