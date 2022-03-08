Alphabet Says Google LLC to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, to Join Google Cloud
(PLX AI) – Alphabet says Google Announces Intent to Acquire Mandiant.Alphabet says Google LLC signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mandiant in transaction valued at $5.4 billionDeal at $23.00 per share, in an all-cash transactionUpon the close …
