Aker Horizons Jumps Another 6% as More Analysts Praise Mitsui Deal
(PLX AI) – Aker Horizons jumped another 6%, adding to double-digit gains from yesterday, as more analysts raised their price targets after Mitsui's investment in Mainstrean Renewable Power. Mitsui took a 27.5% stake in Mainstream for EUR 575 …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Horizons jumped another 6%, adding to double-digit gains from yesterday, as more analysts raised their price targets after Mitsui's investment in Mainstrean Renewable Power.
- Mitsui took a 27.5% stake in Mainstream for EUR 575 million, which was seen as strong valuation yesterday
- The value uplift in Mainstream should eliminate suggestions on the downside risk of valuation and leave it well-capitalized to capture growth and market opportunities, Nordea said, raising their price target on Aker Horizons to NOK 34 from NOK 26
- Aker Horizons transactions demonstrate premium valuation to NAV and added significant value potential, capacity and global reach, Danske said
- Mitsui is a quality stamp for Mainstream Renewable Power's competence and a very exciting partner for Aker Horizons, Danske said, lifting its price target to NOK 29 from NOK 28
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0