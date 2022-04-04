Sonova Is Near Full Valuation, Carnegie Says in Downgrade
- (PLX AI) – Sonova is approaching full valuation, with little potential for additional multiple expansion, analysts at Carnegie said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to CHF 410 from CHF 420
- After strong margin development in 2020–22, margin growth is likely to stall in 2022/23, the analysts said
- With a premium of 20% vs. Demant at the high-end of historical valuation ranges, Sonova is approaching peak levels: Carnegie
