(PLX AI) – Sudzucker executive board proposes a dividend of 0.40 euro per share for fiscal 2021/22.FY revenue EUR 7,600 million vs. estimate EUR 7,400 millionFY EBITDA EUR 690 million vs. estimate EUR 707 million

Sudzucker FY Revenue Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Below

