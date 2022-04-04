Kion Withdraws Outlook for 2022
(PLX AI) – Kion withdraws outlook for fiscal year 2022.Says ongoing and substantial uncertainties in the procurement markets, which are significantly exacerbated by the military conflict in Eastern Europe as well as by recent Corona-lockdownsSays …
- (PLX AI) – Kion withdraws outlook for fiscal year 2022.
- Says ongoing and substantial uncertainties in the procurement markets, which are significantly exacerbated by the military conflict in Eastern Europe as well as by recent Corona-lockdowns
- Says bottlenecks in the procurement markets are anticipated to last much longer than expected
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0