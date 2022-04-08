Stellantis Sells 25% Stake in GEFCO
(PLX AI) – Stellantis sold its remaining 25% stake in GEFCO S.A. to the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in transport and logistics.The sale of this non-strategic asset marks the last step of our exit plan, initiated a decade ago, from the …
- (PLX AI) – Stellantis sold its remaining 25% stake in GEFCO S.A. to the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in transport and logistics.
- The sale of this non-strategic asset marks the last step of our exit plan, initiated a decade ago, from the transportation and logistics industry, said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0