JPMorgan Q1 EPS Just Below Consensus; Shares Slip
- (PLX AI) – JPMorgan Q1 net income USD 8,300 million vs. estimate USD 8,200 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 2.63 vs. estimate USD 2.7
- Reported revenue of $30.7 billion; managed revenue of $31.6 billion
- Lending strength continued with average firm-wide loans up 5% while credit losses are still at historically low levels, CEO said
- We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term: CEO
- Assets under management (AUM) of $3.0 trillion, up 4%
- Gross Investment Banking revenue of $729 million, down 35%
- Total Markets revenue of $8.8 billion, down 3%, with Fixed Income Markets down 1% and Equity Markets down 7%
