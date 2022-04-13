JPMorgan Q1 EPS Just Below Consensus; Shares Slip

(PLX AI) – JPMorgan Q1 net income USD 8,300 million vs. estimate USD 8,200 million.Q1 EPS USD 2.63 vs. estimate USD 2.7Reported revenue of $30.7 billion; managed revenue of $31.6 billionLending strength continued with average firm-wide loans up 5% …

