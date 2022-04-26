checkAd

Kuehne+Nagel Q1 Earnings Much Stronger Than Expected as Demand Continues Unabated

(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel Q1 EBIT CHF 1,120 million vs. estimate CHF 991 million.Q1 EBITDA CHF 1,306 million vs. estimate CHF 1,160 millionQ1 revenue CHF 10,158 million vs. estimate CHF 8,420 millionUnabated demand for high-quality transport services …

  • (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel Q1 EBIT CHF 1,120 million vs. estimate CHF 991 million.
  • Q1 EBITDA CHF 1,306 million vs. estimate CHF 1,160 million
  • Q1 revenue CHF 10,158 million vs. estimate CHF 8,420 million
  • Unabated demand for high-quality transport services in Sea and Air Logistics
  • High capacity utilization in Road Logistics networks and in Contract Logistics
  • The ongoing congestion at many international seaports continued to characterise the first quarter of 2022. The tense market environment once again led to an exceptionally high operational workload in Sea Logistics
  • The sudden closure of Russian airspace led to multiple changes in airfreight routes between Asia and Europe. Together with the overall limited capacities, this led to a significantly higher operational workload in the first quarter of 2022


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Kuehne+Nagel Q1 Earnings Much Stronger Than Expected as Demand Continues Unabated (PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel Q1 EBIT CHF 1,120 million vs. estimate CHF 991 million.Q1 EBITDA CHF 1,306 million vs. estimate CHF 1,160 millionQ1 revenue CHF 10,158 million vs. estimate CHF 8,420 millionUnabated demand for high-quality transport services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chr. Hansen Board Member Steps Down to Go to Arla Foods
Deutsche Bank Finished Buying Back Shares for EUR 300 Million
AstraZeneca's Tremelimumab Gets FDA Priority Review for Imfinzi Combo
Deutsche Boerse Q1 EBITDA Rises 32%, Beating Expectations
Linde to Increase Helium Supply in the U.S.
Twitter Agrees to $44 Billion Takeover by Elon Musk
Wells Fargo Says Follows GSE Guidelines Regardless of Race, Ethnicity
PREVIEW: Atlas Copco Seen Posting Strong Q1 Orders, but Earnings Likely Crimped by Supply Chain, ...
PREVIEW: Alfa Laval Earnings Likely to Show Momentum from Energy Transition, Analysts Say
CNP Assurances Board Supports La Banque Postale Offer
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Hexagon Purus Gets Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Intuitive Surgical Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations as Demand Remains Healthy
Netflix Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Dive 17%
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
Siemens Gamesa Posts Q2 Adj. EBIT Loss, Says Guidance No Longer Valid
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian