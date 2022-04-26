(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel Q1 EBIT CHF 1,120 million vs. estimate CHF 991 million.Q1 EBITDA CHF 1,306 million vs. estimate CHF 1,160 millionQ1 revenue CHF 10,158 million vs. estimate CHF 8,420 millionUnabated demand for high-quality transport services …

Kuehne+Nagel Q1 Earnings Much Stronger Than Expected as Demand Continues Unabated

