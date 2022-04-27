BASF to Wind Down Russia, Belarus Activities Except Food Production
- (PLX AI) – BASF to wind down activities in Russia and Belarus except for business that supports food production.
- This will be done by the beginning of July
- 684 employees work for BASF in Russia and in Belarus. The company has decided to continue to support its employees in both countries until end of 2022
- Detailed plans for an orderly cessation of BASF’s business in Russia and Belarus are currently being developed
- In 2021, Russia and Belarus accounted for around 1 percent of BASF Group’s total sales
