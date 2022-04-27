checkAd

BASF to Wind Down Russia, Belarus Activities Except Food Production

(PLX AI) – BASF to wind down activities in Russia and Belarus except for business that supports food production.This will be done by the beginning of July684 employees work for BASF in Russia and in Belarus. The company has decided to continue to …

  • (PLX AI) – BASF to wind down activities in Russia and Belarus except for business that supports food production.
  • This will be done by the beginning of July
  • 684 employees work for BASF in Russia and in Belarus. The company has decided to continue to support its employees in both countries until end of 2022
  • Detailed plans for an orderly cessation of BASF’s business in Russia and Belarus are currently being developed
  • In 2021, Russia and Belarus accounted for around 1 percent of BASF Group’s total sales

Autor: PLX AI
