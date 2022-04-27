(PLX AI) – Software AG reported Q1 revenue EUR 206 million. Q1 EBIT EUR 30 millionCFO says "our solid start gives me confidence we can achieve our full year and 2023 targets"Q1 group operating EBITA EUR 40.9 million

Software AG Reaffirms 2022 View, Supported by Solid Q1 Momentum in Revenue and Profit

