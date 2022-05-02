Novo Nordisk Advances as Analysts Continue to Raise Price Targets
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk continues to gain after last week's strong earnings report and guidance upgrade as analysts keep lifting their price targets on the stock this morning. Novo delivered a blowout Q1, driven by its seemingly unstoppable GLP-1 …
- Novo delivered a blowout Q1, driven by its seemingly unstoppable GLP-1 franchise, analysts at SEB said, lifting their price target to DKK 1,000 from DKK 950
- Novo thesis remains Wegovy launch and continued GLP-1 growth as key drivers of the premium 10% sales CAGR, analysts at Bank of America said, lifting their price target to DKK 950 from DKK 905
- We are positive on Novo Nordisk’s long-term growth and earnings profile, as well as the sustainability of its business model and market position, which we believe justify the stock trading at a significant premium, analysts at DNB said, lifting their price target to DKK 920 from DKK 870
- We remain buyers and see potential upside from once-weekly insulin icodec, the obesity R&D portfolio, including cagrisema and amycretin, as well as the Rare Disease pipeline, in particular MIM8 and Ziltivekimab, analysts at Nordea said, lifting their price target to DKK 869 from DKK 831
- Novo Nordisk delivered a very strong start to the year, driven by continued momentum in GLP-1, Danske Bank said
- Novo is well positioned to secure a very material share of the market with Wegovy, oral sema and CagriSema, Danske said, lifting their price target to DKK 900 from DKK 860
