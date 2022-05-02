Devon Energy Q1 Adj. EPS $1.88 Beats Consensus of $1.75

(PLX AI) – Devon Energy Q1 net income USD 1,000 million vs. estimate USD 1,100 million.Q1 dividend USD 1.27Q1 free cash flow USD 1,300 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.88 vs. estimate USD 1.75Our pursuit of value over volume is further reinforced by the …

