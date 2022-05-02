Devon Energy Q1 Adj. EPS $1.88 Beats Consensus of $1.75
- (PLX AI) – Devon Energy Q1 net income USD 1,000 million vs. estimate USD 1,100 million.
- Q1 dividend USD 1.27
- Q1 free cash flow USD 1,300 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.88 vs. estimate USD 1.75
- Our pursuit of value over volume is further reinforced by the steep backwardation in commodity prices, supply chain constraints and the economic uncertainty arising from recent geopolitical events, company says
