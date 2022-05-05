Royal Caribbean March, April Booking Volumes Significantly Higher Than in 2019
- (PLX AI) – Royal Caribbean Q1 net income USD -1,167.1 million.
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD -4.58
- Royal Caribbean expects to return the full fleet to operations before the summer season of 2022
- Royal Caribbean March and April booking volumes have been significantly higher than the same period in 2019
- Royal Caribbean 2023 all quarters are currently booked within historical ranges at record pricing
- Royal Caribbean expects a return to net profit for the second half of 2022
