checkAd

Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million

(PLX AI) – Telefonica says subsidiary Telefónica Tech has reached an agreement for the acquisition of BE-terna Group from funds managed by Deutsche Private Equity.Telefonica says Telefónica Tech transaction value is up to EUR 350 million on EV …

  • (PLX AI) – Telefonica says subsidiary Telefónica Tech has reached an agreement for the acquisition of BE-terna Group from funds managed by Deutsche Private Equity.
  • Telefonica says Telefónica Tech transaction value is up to EUR 350 million on EV basis, including earn-outs
  • BE-terna Group is a business group mainly dedicated to providing advanced cloud solutions for the digital transformation of companies, being a Microsoft Gold Partner
  • BE-terna Group reached 121 million euros of proforma revenues in 2021 through its operations in, among other markets, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark
  • The valuation implies a multiple of 13.7 EV/OIBDA after synergies and based on its estimated results for 2022


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 4,95, was eine Steigerung von +4,98% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  12   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million (PLX AI) – Telefonica says subsidiary Telefónica Tech has reached an agreement for the acquisition of BE-terna Group from funds managed by Deutsche Private Equity.Telefonica says Telefónica Tech transaction value is up to EUR 350 million on EV …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almirall Q1 EBITDA Falls 19.7% to EUR 59.6 million
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Titel
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Zalando Q1 Adj. EBIT Loss Bigger Than Expected; Now Sees Outlook at Lower End of Range
Ebay Q2 Outlook Ahead on Revenue, Lags Consensus on Adj. EPS; Shares Fall
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Aixtron Q1 EBIT EUR 14.2 Million
Booking Holdings Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Reports Record High Bookings
Cancom Q1 EBITDA EUR 27.2 Million
Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Zalando Q1 Adj. EBIT Loss Bigger Than Expected; Now Sees Outlook at Lower End of Range
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian