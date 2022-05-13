Erste CEO to Leave After Disagreeing with Board on Long-Term Strategy
(PLX AI) – Erste Group CEO Bernd Spalt decides not to renew contract, which expires June 30 next year.Erste Group CEO decision results from diverging views about the future strategic long-term direction of the Group, the bank saidThe Supervisory …
- The Supervisory Board will initiate the process for succession in the relevant bodies once the Nomination Committee has been reconstituted following the upcoming Annual General Meeting (18 May 2022)
