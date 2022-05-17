Daimler Truck Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; EBIT Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Daimler Truck Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 651 million vs. estimate EUR 600 million.Q1 revenue EUR 10,600 million vs. estimate EUR 10,150 millionDaimler Truck EBIT guidance for the Group is also changed from “slight decrease” to “on prior year …
