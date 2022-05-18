Norden Lifts FY Net Income Outlook to $340-420 Million from $270-350 Million
(PLX AI) – Norden raises outlook for FY net income to USD 340-420 million from USD 270-350 million previously.The expected improvement is concentrated in Q2 and Q3, and mainly relates to stronger performance in the Freight Services & Trading …
- The expected improvement is concentrated in Q2 and Q3, and mainly relates to stronger performance in the Freight Services & Trading business unit
- We are generating very strong earnings for Q2, using market opportunities driven by shifting trade patterns and regional rate volatility across both the product tanker and dry cargo markets, CEO says
- For both business units, the distribution of earnings per quarter is expected to be more front loaded in 2022 than normal, the company says
