AstraZeneca Slips 1% as Kepler Cuts to Hold on Lack of Upside from Here
- (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca shares slipped 1% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their recommendation to hold from buy, saying it was difficult to see any major valuation increase from the current level after rising 21% this year.
- The analysts still see 8-10% upside, with a price target raised to GBP 105 from GBP 95
- AstraZeneca has had a fantastic journey and is a quality company that should be held due to its high profit growth of 10%, Kepler said
