Orphazyme to Submit Restructuring Proposal Following Asset Sales Agreement with KemPharm

(PLX AI) – Orphazyme plans to present the proposal to Danish High Court and all known creditors and will be voted on at a meeting on 30 May. Orphazyme: if restructuring proposal is adopted by the creditors and affirmed by the Court, the …

  • (PLX AI) – Orphazyme plans to present the proposal to Danish High Court and all known creditors and will be voted on at a meeting on 30 May.
  • Orphazyme: if restructuring proposal is adopted by the creditors and affirmed by the Court, the restructuring proceedings will be closed by completing the transfer of the Assets to KemPharm Denmark A/S, and Orphazyme will pay its debts to the creditors in accordance with the Restructuring Proposal
  • Co. says if proposal is not adopted and affirmed, the restructuring proceedings will automatically cease and bankruptcy proceedings will be initiated against Orphazyme
