Teleflex Keeps Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Teleflex Outlook FY revenue growth 2.3-3.8%.
- Outlook FY revenue growth in constant FX 4-5.5%
- The Company expects full year 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $8.85 to $9.45
- The Company estimates 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $13.70 to $14.30
