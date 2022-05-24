Agilent Q2 Earnings in Line; Raises Outlook for FY Adjusted EPS
- (PLX AI) – Agilent Q2 revenue USD 1,610 million vs. estimate USD 1,620 million.
- Q2 net income USD 274 million
- Q2 adjusted net income USD 340 million vs. estimate USD 337 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.86-4.93
- Outlook FY revenue USD 6,670-6,730 million
- CEO says continued to build order backlog, all despite macro challenges including temporary COVID-19 shutdowns in China
