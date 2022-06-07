Bavarian Nordic Gets $56 Million Smallpox Vaccine Contract with Canada
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic said Canada will be purchasing its smallpox vaccine at a value of approximately USD 56 million.
- The non-replicating smallpox vaccine is also approved for use against monkeypox in Canada as the only territory other than the USA
- Deliveries of vaccines under this five-year contract are expected to occur from 2023
- Hence this contract will have no impact on the Company’s financial guidance for 2022
